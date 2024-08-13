Awards and accolades for NYBBS young performers

The young players of the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland have gained well deserved awards and accolades for their music making on their Summer Course.

An uplifting National Youth Brass Band of Scotland summer course closed with an uplifting 'Brass at the Park' celebration on the weekend.

Performances of its three ensembles were enjoyed by a packed audience at Strathallan School in Perth and further enhanced by the addition of bands from the Isle of Man and by remote link to Japan for a celebration of the musical life of its former Artistic Director Richard Evans.

Several special annual awards were also made, with all three Musical Directors Alan Fernie, John Boax and Ian Porthouse telling those present of their pride in the commitment and talent on display that is underpinning the future of Scottish brass banding.

Outstanding week

Speaking to 4BR, Ian said: "This has been an outstanding week of music making and proof positive in every way that Scottish banding has an extensive foundation base of playing talent.

My thanks got to my fellow conductors, tutors and SBBA organisers, but most of all to all the young players. It's been a thrill and an honour for myself, John Boax and Alan Fernie to lead them all."

Each of the award winners was congratulated for their achievements with percussionist Angus Crompton being presented with the Beth Damer Memorial Award.

In addition, Zoe Wilson (cornet), Rona Campbell (flugel) and Charlie Boax (baritone) nominated by the musical directors and course tutors to represent the nation as part of the 2025 European Youth Brass Band in Stavanger.

Awards:

Children's Band:

Best Student: Hollie Reid (percussion) — Nominated by MD Alan Fernie and tutors.

SBBA President's Award for the Best Team: Basses

Solo contest winner: Carter Burchill (cornet)

Reserve Band:

Promoted to the Senior Band: Charlie Colville (cornet), Iris Deane (trombone) and James Grassick (euphonium)

Best Student: David Bone (bass trombone) — Nominated by course tutors.

SBBA President's Award for the Best Team: Second and Third cornets

Solo contest winner: Charlie Colville (cornet)

Senior Band:

Best Student: Henry Dormer (cornet)

SBBA President's Award for the Best Team: Percussion

Philip McCann trophy for best cornet: Luke Parkhill (soprano)

Richard Evans trophy for solo contest winner: Charlie Boax (baritone)

Nominations for European Youth Brass Band 2025: Zoe Wilson (cornet), Rona Campbell (flugel horn) and Charlie Boax (baritone) — nominated by musical directors and course tutors

Beth Damer Memorial Award: Angus Crompton (percussion)