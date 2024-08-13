Pop up extra at Brass Bands Archive Volunteer Day

A special pop-up exhibition will provide extra information and insight to volunteers who wish to explore and help curate the Brass Bands Archive in Huddersfield.

Following the recent announcement of an upcoming Volunteer Day at the Brass Bands Archive at the University of Huddersfield, a new bonus exhibition on the history of brass banding has been put together for those participating in the day.

The special pop-up exhibition will give an overview of key areas of brass band history as well as provide a viewing opportunity for significant items that are held there.

Volunteer Day

Places for the Archive Volunteer Day on Monday 16th September are still available to book via the Brass Bands England (BBE) website.

The day's activities will focus on identifying historic banding photographs from the collection, and exclusive guided tours of the Strong Room will also be available.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/532

More accessible

BBE Archivist, Danni Spargo told 4BR: "I'm really looking forward to meeting brass band performers, historians and enthusiasts this September.

There is so much brass banding knowledge out there in our community, and identifying the archive's photograph collection will be an important step in making that knowledge more accessible to everyone."

Danni added: "As a thank-you for your time, we've put together a special exhibition around key themes and objects we think you'll find particularly interesting. I can't wait for you to see it!"

On tour

The exhibition will be available to tour relevant events and venues around the country to widen awareness of the Brass Bands Archive and to promote the history of, and future for, the brass banding community.

If any band is interested in hosting a pop-up exhibition they should contact the team at archive@bbe.org.uk

The exhibition has been funded by the ScottishPower Foundation.

Access the Brass Bands Archive

Find out more about the Brass Bands Archive and how to access it at Heritage Quay.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/the-brass-bands-archive