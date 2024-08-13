                 

*
banner

News

City of Bristol weaves Sonic Threads to Elevate artistic scope

The City of Bristol Band will link in artistic collaboration with the Sonic Threads Duo to bring the music of east and west together as part of BBE's Elevate programme.

City of Bristol
  The partnership is the third project that has been initiated by BBE under its award winning Elevate programme.

Tuesday, 13 August 2024

        

Brass Bands England has confirmed that following a third round of applications the City of Bristol Band will take part in its award-winning 'Elevate' programme.

The collaborative initiative brings together brass bands with artists from a wide range of different communities to work together over a nine-month partnership.

Eastern and Western

City of Bristol is the current West of England First Section Area champion and will work with Sonic Threads Duo — innovative artists whose mission is to merge Eastern and Western influences to create unique and powerful performances.

This third round follows on from the critical success of the first two projects.

They saw Freckleton Band link up with director, Jamie Sophia Fletcher to produce a celebration of brass bands, drag cabaret and queer culture, whilst Weymouth Concert Brass recently connected with composer Rebecca Denniff to produce a compositional exploration of the medicinal plants and herbs of the Isle of Portland.

Sonic Threads

Sonic Threads is an acclaimed duo renowned for their innovative and daring musical outlook.

Supriya Nagarajan is a composer and singer who creates rich, dreamy soundscapes that combines her Indian musical background with contemporary classical music.

Harpist Lucy Nolan uses a combination of rag inspired music, free improvisation and electronics which weave a unique sonic tapestry drawing on influences from jazz, Carnatic and Western Classical music.

The idea is that together we'll create something with a distinct sound that transcends cultural and genre boundaries — we're excited at the prospect of these different musical worlds colliding!Sonic Threads

Looking forward

Speaking about their involvement, the duo said: "We are looking forward to creating and performing a new piece with City of Bristol Band.

We plan to start by workshopping composition ideas based upon improvisation and movement, whilst also exploring the use of airflow and brass sounds."

They added: "The idea is that together we'll create something with a distinct sound that transcends cultural and genre boundaries — we're excited at the prospect of these different musical worlds colliding!"

Community outcome

In response, City of Bristol MD, Craig Roberts, said: "The band have a heritage of collaboration, from performing beneath the wings of Concorde at Aerospace Bristol, to playing with a massed choir at Bristol Cathedral last year.

We're really looking forward to including all parts of the organisation in this project, including our training band, and bringing the outcome into our community through both workshops and performances."

Round 4 applications

Applications for Round 4 of Elevate will open on Monday 9th September via the Elevate page on the Brass Bands England website.

To find out more go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/elevate

        

TAGS: City of Bristol

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

City of Bristol

City of Bristol weaves Sonic Threads to Elevate artistic scope

August 13 • The City of Bristol Band will link in artistic collaboration with the Sonic Threads Duo to bring the music of east and west together as part of BBE's Elevate programme.

IBBSS

Best course ever for global friends in Swansea

August 13 • Prof Nicholas Childs hails the 32nd International Brass Band Summer School as the best yet as 120 delegates from across the globe enjoyed the sun, fun and music making in South Wales.

BBE aRCHIVE

Pop up extra at Brass Bands Archive Volunteer Day

August 13 • A special pop-up exhibition will provide extra information and insight to volunteers who wish to explore and help curate the Brass Bands Archive in Huddersfield.

NYBBS

Awards and accolades for NYBBS young performers

August 13 • The young players of the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland have gained well deserved awards and accolades for their music making on their Summer Course.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Hathersage Band

August 13 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

West Midlands Police Band

August 12 • We are on the lookout for enthusiastic musicians to join our band! We currently have openings for an Eb or BBb Bass Player, Back Row Cornet Player, and Percussionist. If you want to be part of a dedicated and friendly band, we would love to hear from you.

Besses o'th' Barn Band

August 12 • Following a remarkable recruitment drive, we still have a few empty seats. We need two 2nd Cornets and a Bb Bass. If you wish to be involved in the rebirth of this Famous Brass Band, please contact as below.

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top