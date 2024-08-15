Playing on the cuff from Blossom Hill Cards

Something a little extra to add to your musical performances from Blossom Hill Cards.

If you want to add a little something 'on the cuff' to your performances on and off the contest stage then why not check out these fantastic musical cufflinks from Blossom Hill Cards.

Designed by owner Laura Scarfe they feature cornets, euphoniums, trombones and tubas.

Latest addition

It's the latest addition to the wide range of gifts that can be purchased Laura's Etsy.com website, with numerous excellent reviews of the products from satisfied customers.

There are cushions, keyrings, greeting cards, tea towels, notepads and much more — all with that brass band link to make them all a little bit special.

Find out more:

https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/1768097205/brass-instrument-cufflinks-with-box?click_key=03b5e628241949eea31a32281683f00f3d15279c%3A1768097205&click_sum=d310f4d0&ref=shop_home_feat_2&frs=1&sts=1