                 

*
banner

News

Scottish link revealed to British Open test-piece

Could the ancient Scots have given bands a clue to how to gain extra inspiration to win the British Open this year?

sTONEHENGE
  The mystery of the stones remains despite the latest research...

Thursday, 15 August 2024

        

The 18 bands that will compete at the forthcoming 170th British Open Championship in Birmingham are returning from their summer breaks ready to explore the musical mysteries of Jan Van der Roost's, Stonehenge inspired 'The Lost Circle' test-piece.

However, whether or not they will take into account the latest news that it has now thought that one of the major stones of the megalithic structure was transported from Scotland alongside the famous bluestones from West Wales remains to be seen though.

Fascination

Whatever they decide, it certainly shows that as Jan Van der Roost has said in his foreword to 'The Lost Circle' the fascination that Stonehenge has held for people for millennia remains.

It is as he says, "a monument that has been the subject of questions, guesswork, doubts and speculations from time immemorial."

Altar Stone

Now research led by a Welsh PhD student, Anthony Clarke, working at Curtin University in Western Australia argues that the six-tonne Altar Stone at the heart of the monument, which is surrounded by the inners stones from the Preseli hills in Wales and outer stones from England, is in fact from 434 miles away in northern Scotland.

Speaking to the BBC he said: "Stonehenge seems to be this great British endeavour involving all the different people from all over the island."

Questions

The bluestones at Stonehenge were identified as coming from Pembrokeshire in Wales from research made over 100 years ago although there still remains questions to whether they were actually quarried and transported or were simply found in the area due to glacial factors.

It has to be said though that not all experts and researchers are convinced that the stone does originate from Scotland, whilst the existence of a Lost Circle itself in Wales has also been questioned.

Perhaps we will never know, but what we will find out is who will be crowned 2024 British Open Champion at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September4BR

Find out

Perhaps we will never know, but what we will find out is who will be crowned 2024 British Open Champion at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September.

Tickets:


170th British Open Championship
Symphony Hall
Birmingham
Saturday 7th September

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory Perc

Cory double up with new Adams link

August 15 • Cory and Adams Percussion link up to add dynamic Dutch sound to the band.

sTONEHENGE

Scottish link revealed to British Open test-piece

August 15 • Could the ancient Scots have given bands a clue to how to gain extra inspiration to win the British Open this year?

Blossom Hill Cards

Playing on the cuff from Blossom Hill Cards

August 15 • Something a little extra to add to your musical performances from Blossom Hill Cards.

BBWEEK

Bunting out for successful Brass Band Week

August 15 • Around 170 bands took part in the national Brass Band Week, making a major mark with communities, media and all important funders...

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Bletchington Silver Band

August 15 • We have vacancies for solo cornets and Euphonium players. We have a varied diary throughout the year and are a friendly 4th section band hoping to return to contesting. We have spare instruments for anyone who would like to return to banding

Harlow Brass Band

August 15 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.. Contact:

Simon Langton Brass

August 14 • Due to various end of term leavers, SLB (2nd section) has vacancies for 2nd Baritone, Tutti Solo Cornet, and a back row cornet player (negotiable) prepared to work with our next influx of young players. Mixed Age/Gender and ability/experienced band.

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top