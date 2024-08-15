                 

News

Cory double up with new Adams link

Cory and Adams Percussion link up to add dynamic Dutch sound to the band.

  Two by two and three and eight as Cory get a huge amount of new percussion equipment

Thursday, 15 August 2024

        

Welsh champion Cory has announced that leading percussion manufacturer, Adams, has become their new official percussion partner.

It sees the leading Netherlands based manufacturer sponsor the band with a full set of concert equipment, with Cory acquiring another set to facilitate both permanent rehearsal and separate concert setups.

Dynamic sound

Speaking about the link, Band Manager Neil Blockley told 4BR: "We're delighted to bring Adams onboard. Having the latest professional equipment for our talented team is incredibly important to us, and the world-class instruments will significantly enhance the dynamic sound of the band."

He added: "This sponsorship also allows us to consolidate all our concert percussion equipment under one incredible brand.

We are extremely grateful to Adams for their generous support and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership and, of course to showcasing the new percussion instruments."

Excellence

In response, Ruud Corstjens from Adams, added: "We are very excited about this partnership with Cory Band. Their reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to producing top-quality percussion instruments.

This collaboration not only enhances their performances but also provides a fantastic opportunity for percussionists to experience our gear first-hand at their rehearsal facilities.

We are also grateful to our UK distributor, Graham Johns, for his support in making this partnership possible."

Rehearsal links

As part of the partnership, Cory is offering prospective purchasers of new concert percussion instruments the opportunity to visit their rehearsal facilities and try out some of the latest Adams equipment.

Additionally, the band plans to host percussion workshops prior to the series of 2025 regional championships for players to try out the new Adams instruments.

The band will be using their new equipment on the concert stage at the British Open Gala concert at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Sunday, 8th September.

        

