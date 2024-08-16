                 

*
banner

News

Brass Band World magazine: August edition out now

The latest edition of the brass band magazine is now out and its 46 pages are packed with things to enjoy.

BBW Magazine
  There is an interview with Lynda Nicholson who has just returned to the NYBBGB Childrens' Band

Friday, 16 August 2024

        

The latest edition of Brass Band World is now out and as usual it's packed with articles and opinions, features, reviews and news about the banding world.

The cover picture shows Lynda Nicholson who recently led the National Childrens Band of Great Britain on its 20th anniversary course. Lisa Fitzgerald-Lombard interviews the inspirational musician.

David Read MBE

The life and musical legacy of the great cornet player David Read MBE is remembered, whilst historian Tim Mutum marks the 170th anniversary of the British Open Championships which take place in Birmingham next month.

With that in mind there is an extensive look at this year's test-piece 'The Lost Circle' with its composer Belgian Jan Van der Roost, whilst the 'Centre Band' is Frontier Brass from the US state of Oklahoma.

Major reviews

Major CD reviews come from Chris Thomas, with the new Arthur Bliss recording on the Chandos label with Black Dyke Band under John Wilson, whilst he also interviews the acclaimed conductor.

An updated Black Dyke release of the music of George Lloyd and music from the pen of composer Dorothy Gates are also checked out.

The new Sovereign BE969 Euphonium is given a test run, as are the new Odyssey Debut cornet and flugels.

Regular features

All this and well known sales manager Euan Meikle of Besson is sent to a desert island, there is the usual wit of Nezzy and bags of news to read.

Plenty then to sit back and read either on-line or with a traditional hard-copy magazine.

Get a copy

If you haven't got a copy go to: https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/my-account/buy-subscription

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Perth Concert Hall

Entries open for Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival

August 16 • The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced details of its Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival later this year in Perth.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Beaufort Fanfare (Friedrich Gattermann)

August 16 • The latest release from BrookWright Music is sure to land a blow on concert audiences.

KDNS Fairey Band

Fairey enjoy their time in the Wilderness

August 16 • The KNDS Fairey Band has just wowed the audience at on the of the UKs leading music festivals.

NYBBGB

NYBBGB Ambassadors head to heart of London

August 16 • The Ambassador Band of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be giving a free concert in ear shot of Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Weymouth Concert Brass

August 16 • Due to relocation, Weymouth Concert Brass is inviting applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR. . We are a hardworking fourth section contesting band located in Dorset. We have a strong relationship with the community and a varied engagement list.

Chinnor Silver

August 16 • We are looking for a Solo Horn to join us. We are a friendly, progressive 2nd section band, currently ranked 1st in their Regional grading table. We have entered the Leicester contest in November so are eager to hear from you! Other players always welcome

Dobcross Silver Band

August 16 • Dobcross Silver Band have an opening for a talented BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. . Hard working, fun and enjoyable rehearsals under our inspirational MD! Team player a must here for this progressive and ambitious band! Be part of it!

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top