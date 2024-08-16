Brass Band World magazine: August edition out now

The latest edition of the brass band magazine is now out and its 46 pages are packed with things to enjoy.

The latest edition of Brass Band World is now out and as usual it's packed with articles and opinions, features, reviews and news about the banding world.

The cover picture shows Lynda Nicholson who recently led the National Childrens Band of Great Britain on its 20th anniversary course. Lisa Fitzgerald-Lombard interviews the inspirational musician.

David Read MBE

The life and musical legacy of the great cornet player David Read MBE is remembered, whilst historian Tim Mutum marks the 170th anniversary of the British Open Championships which take place in Birmingham next month.

With that in mind there is an extensive look at this year's test-piece 'The Lost Circle' with its composer Belgian Jan Van der Roost, whilst the 'Centre Band' is Frontier Brass from the US state of Oklahoma.

Major reviews

Major CD reviews come from Chris Thomas, with the new Arthur Bliss recording on the Chandos label with Black Dyke Band under John Wilson, whilst he also interviews the acclaimed conductor.

An updated Black Dyke release of the music of George Lloyd and music from the pen of composer Dorothy Gates are also checked out.

The new Sovereign BE969 Euphonium is given a test run, as are the new Odyssey Debut cornet and flugels.

Regular features

All this and well known sales manager Euan Meikle of Besson is sent to a desert island, there is the usual wit of Nezzy and bags of news to read.

Plenty then to sit back and read either on-line or with a traditional hard-copy magazine.

Get a copy

If you haven't got a copy go to: https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/my-account/buy-subscription