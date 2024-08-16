                 

NYBBGB Ambassadors head to heart of London

The Ambassador Band of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be giving a free concert in ear shot of Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon.

NYBBGB
  Make sure you bag a seat if the weather is fine...

Friday, 16 August 2024

        

The Ambassador Band of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will head right into the heart London this weekend to perform in the picturesque courtyard of St Martin in the Fields just off the corner of Trafalgar Square.

Free event

The free event forms part of the venue's long-established series of outdoor concerts which, weather permitting, attracts large crowds of supporters, visitors and tourists from all over the world.

The band will be conducted by NYBBGB Artistic Director Dr Robert Childs with an easy listening programme that promises to have something for everyone starting at 5.00pm.

Time and place

Ambassador Band of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain
Conductor: Dr Robert Childs
St Martin in the Fields
London
Start: 5.00pm

        

