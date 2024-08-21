                 

Taylor celebration to be marked in Manchester

The remarkable 50 year contribution made by Brian Taylor to the KNDS Fairey Band and the wider brass band movement is to be marked with a very special concert later this year.

KNDS Fairey
  KNDS Fairey Band will celebrate the wonderful musical career of Brian Taylor (Taylor Image: Lorne Campbell)

The KNDS Fairey Band will be celebrating the extraordinary musical career of its stalwart cornet star Brian Taylor with a special concert at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester on Saturday 19th October (7.30pm)

Brian is rightly regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, as well as being one of the most respected not only for his outstanding performances, but for his dedication to the Stockport based band for the past half a century and counting.

Honours

A former principal cornet he has enjoyed four British Open victories, four National Final triumphs and a coveted European Championship title to date — given that he is still playing as well as ever in the famous blue stage jacket of his beloved band.

Beyond the playing he has also influenced countless players with his dedicated mentorship and tutoring, contributing hugely to ensuring the continued success and development of the movement.

The evening will be led by Musical Director Phil Chalk alongside distinguished guest conductor, James Gourlay.

Book tickets

You can book your ticket for the special evening at:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/knds-fairey-band/

        

