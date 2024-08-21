                 

Cash in at the Open

Tradition will be maintained at the British Open this year by audience members able to purchase programmes, study scores with good old hard cash.

British Open
  You can still pay with cash at the British Open

Although the move to cashless purchases is growing in pace from corner shops to major concert venues, sometimes it is always good to maintain a safeguard of keeping a bit of cash on you 'just in case' you need it.

Cash

For the 170th British Open Championship this year you will of course be able to buy your programmes, study scores, souvenirs and all sorts of everything and more from the brass band traders at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September with your plastic bank cards.

However, for your programmes and study scores you will also be able to use good old cash.

Plenty of change

A spokesperson for the British Open told 4BR: "We will have the technology there to ensure you can buy your programmes and study scores, but if you wish to pay in cash we will also be delighted to take that too!

We will have plenty of change on hand so if it is easier and quicker for you, we will be on hand to accept it all!"

Tickets:

Tickets for the 170th British Open Championship:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships

        

