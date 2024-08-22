Change in judges at Cheltenham

There has been a small swap of adjudication roles in the tent for Cheltenham.

Kapitol Promotions have confirmed a change in the adjudication line-ups for the forthcoming Cheltenham National Finals.

Swap

Two adjudicators are swapping roles for their respective sections over the weekend of Saturday 14th — Sunday 15th September.

Andrea Price will now be adjudicating the Section 2 Final, with Nicholas Garman changing to the Section 3 Final due to a family commitment that has arisen since his initial appointment. Kapitol has thank Andrea for agreeing to the move.

Revised line-up:

Section 1: Roger Argente, Dr Robert Childs, Alan Morrison

Section 2: Dr Brett Baker, Ian Porthouse, Andrea Price

Section 3: Nicholas Garman, John Maines, Sandy Smith

Section 4: Stephanie Binns, David Hirst, Paul Holland