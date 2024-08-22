                 

*
banner

News

Change in judges at Cheltenham

There has been a small swap of adjudication roles in the tent for Cheltenham.

Andrea Price and Nick Garman
  Andrea Price and Nick Garman will swap roles for the weekend

Thursday, 22 August 2024

        

Kapitol Promotions have confirmed a change in the adjudication line-ups for the forthcoming Cheltenham National Finals.

Swap

Two adjudicators are swapping roles for their respective sections over the weekend of Saturday 14th — Sunday 15th September.

Andrea Price will now be adjudicating the Section 2 Final, with Nicholas Garman changing to the Section 3 Final due to a family commitment that has arisen since his initial appointment. Kapitol has thank Andrea for agreeing to the move.

Revised line-up:

Section 1: Roger Argente, Dr Robert Childs, Alan Morrison
Section 2: Dr Brett Baker, Ian Porthouse, Andrea Price
Section 3: Nicholas Garman, John Maines, Sandy Smith
Section 4: Stephanie Binns, David Hirst, Paul Holland

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bliss

Bliss CD makes immediate mark on charts

August 22 • Black Dyke Band's CD of the music of Arthur Bliss has made an immediate impact on the Classical Music Charts — with the potential of higher steps come this weekend.

Fodens

Fowles brings experience by the lorry load to Towcester

August 22 • Mike Fowles returns to Towcester Studio Band to help them with their Cheltenham National Final preparations.

Numbers

Trust looks to keep numbers up in North East

August 22 • If you have fresh ideas, skills, a commitment to banding and just a little time to spare you could help the Northern Regional Brass Band Trust secure a bright banding future in its area

Andrea Price and Nick Garman

Change in judges at Cheltenham

August 22 • There has been a small swap of adjudication roles in the tent for Cheltenham.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Haverhill Silver Band

August 23 • HSB has a vacancy for a first-class trombone player from mid-September due to relocation for university. With a busy concert programme and upcoming contests including Wychavon and the Senior Cup, this is a great opportunity for the right player!

Bedford Town Band

August 22 • Bedford Town Band are looking for a Rep cornet and 2nd euph and BBb bassfollowing retirements. We are off to Wychavon on November 2nd where we came 3rd last year with the solo prize and best baritones. Looking to improve in our 5th at the area last year

Newtown Silver Band

August 22 • . MUSICAL DIRECTOR.. The band invites applications for the position of. Musical Director following the retirement of our current. Musical Director after 40 years of loyal service. Third Section band based in Mid-Wales.. We have a full band of over 30 players..

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top