Fowles brings experience by the lorry load to Towcester

Towcester Studio Band recently welcomed back conductor Mike Fowles to work with them on their preparation for the Cheltenham National Final in September.

Musical Director Neil Brownless was keen to build on a musical relationship initiated when Mike brought Foden's Band to work on a highly successful HaBiT project which was shortlisted for Brass Band England's '2024 Band Project of the Year Award'.

Shipbuilders

Mike worked on the Third Section set-work, 'The Shipbuilders' with section and full band sessions interspersed with some wonderful chocolate tiffin cake and tea.

The day ended with a full performance of the four movement work and closed with a vote of thanks and the presentation of a small memento by soloist Holly Winspear of a classic ERF Foden's lorry (although in Dinky toy rather than full size!)

Insight

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was such a productive day and Mike brought so much insight into the work in terms of structure and style.

It's a wonderful piece and we are really looking forward to performing it in Cheltenham."