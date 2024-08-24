Holst 150th anniversary marked with new CD release

The 150th anniversary of the birth of Gustav Holst has been marked by a new CD release by Tredegar Band.

Following the critical acclaim of their award-winning CD 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' in 2022, Tredegar Band has released 'Holst at 150 — A Brass Celebration'.

Recorded by World of Brass, led by producer Adam Goldsmith in collaboration with the Holst Society and Music Consultant Paul Hindmarsh, it marks the 150th anniversary of the composer's birth as well as the significant contribution made to the brass band medium by his daughter Imogen.

Porthouse and Brabbins

The release is conducted by Ian Porthouse alongside guest conductor and President of the Holst Society, Martyn Brabbins. He directs on 'A Moorside Suite', a work regarded as one of the undisputed gems of the repertoire.

Other works given premiere recordings include his 'First Suite in Eb' and 'Second Suite in F' which have been expertly restored to their original keys and structures by Phillip Littlemore.

The recording is now available on the Wobplay recording platform with the CD release set for the British Open on Saturday 7th September.

CD release

Tredegar Town Band

Musical Director: Ian Porthouse

Guest Conductor: Martyn Brabbins

CD & downloads at: www.worldofbrass.com

Streaming at: www.wobplay.com

Play list:

1. First Suite in Eb (Holst arr. P. Littlemore)

i. Chaconne

ii. Intermezzo

iii. March

4. Second Suite in F (Holst arr. P. Littlemore)

i. March

ii. Song without words: "I'll love my love"

iii. Song of the Blacksmith

iv. Fantasia on the "Dargason"

8. A Fugal Overture (Holst arr. A. Wheeler)

9. Ballet Music from The Perfect Fool (Holst arr. P. Littlemore)

10. The Unfortunate Traveller (Imogen Holst edit. P. Hindmarsh)

i. Introduction

ii. Scherzo

iii. Interlude

iv. March

14. The Glory of the West (Imogen Holst)

15. Mr Shilkret's Maggot (Holst arr. P. Hindmarsh)

16. A Moorside Suite (Holst)

i. Scherzo

ii. Nocturne

iii. March