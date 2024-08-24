Holst 150th anniversary marked with new CD release

Following the critical acclaim of their award-winning CD 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' in 2022, Tredegar Band has released 'Holst at 150 — A Brass Celebration'.
Recorded by World of Brass, led by producer Adam Goldsmith in collaboration with the Holst Society and Music Consultant Paul Hindmarsh, it marks the 150th anniversary of the composer's birth as well as the significant contribution made to the brass band medium by his daughter Imogen.
Porthouse and Brabbins
The release is conducted by Ian Porthouse alongside guest conductor and President of the Holst Society, Martyn Brabbins. He directs on 'A Moorside Suite', a work regarded as one of the undisputed gems of the repertoire.
Other works given premiere recordings include his 'First Suite in Eb' and 'Second Suite in F' which have been expertly restored to their original keys and structures by Phillip Littlemore.
The recording is now available on the Wobplay recording platform with the CD release set for the British Open on Saturday 7th September.
CD release
Tredegar Town Band
Musical Director: Ian Porthouse
Guest Conductor: Martyn Brabbins
CD & downloads at: www.worldofbrass.com
Streaming at: www.wobplay.com
Play list:
1. First Suite in Eb (Holst arr. P. Littlemore)
i. Chaconne
ii. Intermezzo
iii. March
4. Second Suite in F (Holst arr. P. Littlemore)
i. March
ii. Song without words: "I'll love my love"
iii. Song of the Blacksmith
iv. Fantasia on the "Dargason"
8. A Fugal Overture (Holst arr. A. Wheeler)
9. Ballet Music from The Perfect Fool (Holst arr. P. Littlemore)
10. The Unfortunate Traveller (Imogen Holst edit. P. Hindmarsh)
i. Introduction
ii. Scherzo
iii. Interlude
iv. March
14. The Glory of the West (Imogen Holst)
15. Mr Shilkret's Maggot (Holst arr. P. Hindmarsh)
16. A Moorside Suite (Holst)
i. Scherzo
ii. Nocturne
iii. March