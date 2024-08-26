                 

*
banner

News

New signings add to exciting time at Lyngby-Taarbaek

Former Danish Champion sees an influx of new players as they look to the future.

Lyngby
  The former Danish Champion has welcomed a number of new signings

Monday, 26 August 2024

        

Former Danish National Champion Lyngby-Taarbaek Band has kick started their new season with a host of new signings.

The band gave a concert as part of their local history day which featured the new members.

Exciting things

A spokesperson said: "Some of them are familiar faces as they have played with the band before, while others are completely new, whilst our chief conductor has also become a playing member due to his new work arrangements. There is so much exciting things happening for the band."

Former MD Michael Thomsen is now joined by Anton Dyrby, Dan Schneefeldt, Peter Hansen, Aslak Alexander Schou Nalepa, Claus Semrau Hansen, Pernille KÃ¦rvad Jacobsen, Tonje Heitmann, Filippa Jeppesen MÃ¼llertz, Tilde Fonseca Kaarslev and Fonseca Kaarslev as they look forward to a busy schedule of events.

        

TAGS: Lyngby Taarbaek

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NCBA

Australia to trial new Premier Grade at National Championships

August 26 • Australian banding is to trial a new Premier Grade of contesting at its National Championships in Victoria next year.

Hepworth Band

Hepworth Open boost with new quartet

August 26 • Four new players will take to the stage with Hepworth Band at the forthcoming British Open Championship.

Lyngby

New signings add to exciting time at Lyngby-Taarbaek

August 26 • Former Danish Champion sees an influx of new players as they look to the future.

Errolynn

Wallen appointment as new Master of the King's Music

August 25 • The Belize-born British composer Errolyn Wallen CBE says she aims to be 'championing music and music-making for all' as she takes over the role.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Croy Silver Band

August 26 • Third Section Scottish Champions, Croy Silver Band, have a number of exciting contest opportunities available. We have contest vacancies on 2nd Trombone and Percussion and would also welcome enquiries from cornet players (position negotiable).

Corby Silver Band

August 24 • We are looking for a tuned percussionist/timpanist to help strengthen our percussion section. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section next year.

Corby Silver Band

August 24 • We are looking for assistant principal/tutti cornet, a back row cornet and a Bass Trombone or BBb bass player to complete the band. We perform in a range of concerts/contests throughout the year and are aiming for promotion to return to the 3rd section.

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top