New signings add to exciting time at Lyngby-Taarbaek

Former Danish Champion sees an influx of new players as they look to the future.

Former Danish National Champion Lyngby-Taarbaek Band has kick started their new season with a host of new signings.

The band gave a concert as part of their local history day which featured the new members.

Exciting things

A spokesperson said: "Some of them are familiar faces as they have played with the band before, while others are completely new, whilst our chief conductor has also become a playing member due to his new work arrangements. There is so much exciting things happening for the band."

Former MD Michael Thomsen is now joined by Anton Dyrby, Dan Schneefeldt, Peter Hansen, Aslak Alexander Schou Nalepa, Claus Semrau Hansen, Pernille KÃ¦rvad Jacobsen, Tonje Heitmann, Filippa Jeppesen MÃ¼llertz, Tilde Fonseca Kaarslev and Fonseca Kaarslev as they look forward to a busy schedule of events.