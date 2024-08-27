                 

News

Pontins memorabilia needs a home

If you want to commemorate a Pontins Championship victory on your bandroom wall then you need to act before it goes in the skip of history...

Pontins
  Frank Hodges is hoping to find new homes for the banners and other memorabilia he has

Tuesday, 27 August 2024

        

Contest stand banners from the Pontins Championships which ran from 1974 to 2010 are being offered to bands wishing to use them as memorabilia to celebrate contest victories at the event at Prestatyn.

Former Contest Controller Frank Hodges has had them tucked away in storage for the past decade and more and would like to see them recycled in some way rather than being consigned to the skip.

Artifacts and memorabilia

In fact Frank has a huge amount of brass band artifacts and memorabilia that he is looking to find a new home for, as well as music stands and other bit and pieces that he feels would come in handy for any band that wants them.

These include a small number of 'Harry Mortimer On Brass' books, individually signed by him from the initial limited-edition publication run.

There are two sets of Pontins stand banners — one of which commemorates the Harry Mortimer Memorial Championships and some others that could be repurposed by a willing band.

Get in touch

Frank told 4BR: "If anyone is interested then all they have to do is get in touch to sort something out.

The Pontins stand banners would look good framed on a bandroom wall with the dates of victory, and there is a separate set that could be repurposed with some sewing skills for a youth band looking for a complete set."

Contact:

To contact Frank Hodges email: frankhodges@btinternet.com
Tel: 01942 212418

        

