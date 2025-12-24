EBBA thanks European banding movement for support in 2025

EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg has taken the time send festive greetings to the European banding movement as the organisation looks forward to Linz in 2026.

Ulf Rosenberg, the President of the European Brass Band Association has sent festive greetings and thanks to the brass band community across the continent as the organisation looks forward to the 2026 Championships in Linz, Austria.

On behalf of the EBBA's Executive Committee and Music Commission he thanked for their contribution and commitment in the past year, whilst also reflecting with pride on the 2025 Championship event which was held in his home city of Stavanger.

Proud moment

"It was obviously a proud moment to host the event in my home town, particularly in conjunction with the city's 900 year celebration. The local organisers deserve thanks for the commitment, hospitality, excellent delivery and the atmosphere created for bands, players, audiences, country delegates, sponsors and all other stakeholders during the festival."

2025 also marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of EBBA, which he stated owed its success as an organisation to the EBBA elected volunteer officers who over many years had given "countless hours" of "dedicated persistence and loyalty to the movement."

Linz 2026

As to the future he added: "We are now looking forward to welcoming you to Linz (Austria) for EBBC 2026. We already know that the hard working and competent local team in Upper Austria are doing their utmost to present the 2026 event in a way that will surpass the wonderful experience when EBBC were in Linz last time in 2010."

Sponsor thanks

He also took the time to thank the support given by "EBBA member countries, country delegates, competing bands and enthusiastic audiences", as well as by principal partner, World of Brass, main sponsor Geneva and the raft of prominent sponsors and supporters.