                 

*
banner

News

EBBA thanks European banding movement for support in 2025

EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg has taken the time send festive greetings to the European banding movement as the organisation looks forward to Linz in 2026.

Rosenberg
  Ulf Rosenberg: EBBA President

Wednesday, 24 December 2025

        

Ulf Rosenberg, the President of the European Brass Band Association has sent festive greetings and thanks to the brass band community across the continent as the organisation looks forward to the 2026 Championships in Linz, Austria.

On behalf of the EBBA's Executive Committee and Music Commission he thanked for their contribution and commitment in the past year, whilst also reflecting with pride on the 2025 Championship event which was held in his home city of Stavanger.

Proud moment

"It was obviously a proud moment to host the event in my home town, particularly in conjunction with the city's 900 year celebration. The local organisers deserve thanks for the commitment, hospitality, excellent delivery and the atmosphere created for bands, players, audiences, country delegates, sponsors and all other stakeholders during the festival."

2025 also marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of EBBA, which he stated owed its success as an organisation to the EBBA elected volunteer officers who over many years had given "countless hours" of "dedicated persistence and loyalty to the movement."

Linz 2026

As to the future he added: "We are now looking forward to welcoming you to Linz (Austria) for EBBC 2026. We already know that the hard working and competent local team in Upper Austria are doing their utmost to present the 2026 event in a way that will surpass the wonderful experience when EBBC were in Linz last time in 2010."

We already know that the hard working and competent local team in Upper Austria are doing their utmost to present the 2026 event in a way that will surpass the wonderful experience when EBBC were in Linz last time in 2010Ulf Rosenberg

Sponsor thanks

He also took the time to thank the support given by "EBBA member countries, country delegates, competing bands and enthusiastic audiences", as well as by principal partner, World of Brass, main sponsor Geneva and the raft of prominent sponsors and supporters.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Rosenberg

EBBA thanks European banding movement for support in 2025

December 24 • EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg has taken the time send festive greetings to the European banding movement as the organisation looks forward to Linz in 2026.

Cory

Cory on countdown to Orbital premiere at RNCM

December 24 • Cory will give the world premiere of Richard Blackford's 'Orbital' at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival in January.

Band Supplies

Band Supplies thank customers for their support in 2025

December 24 • The leading retailer has thanked customers for their support in the past year — as a new era sees the family company continue to support banding at all levels — starting Boxing Day on 4BR!

Fodens

Foden's set for January Area workshops

December 24 • If you need some extra inspiration ahead of the Areas this year — then Foden's continue to help.

What's on »

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

December 22 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

December 22 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

December 22 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top