                 

*
banner

News

Fancy doing a judging job for these lot?

If you think you have the skill sets to go with your banding passion and want to be part of the hugely successful National Youth Championships of Great Britain — why not put yourself forward to be an adjudicator on the day.

Youth Champions
  The championships are all about inclusion as well as excellence

Tuesday, 27 August 2024

        

Brass Bands England is repeating its successful initiative in inviting applicants to put themselves forward to fill the six adjudication positions at the 2025 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The successful team will share the judging and feedback responsibilities of the event's three categories: Showcase Section, Yamaha Performance Section and Championship Section.

Specification

All applicants must be available to enjoy the day at Hymers College in Hull on Saturday 29th March and should meet the person specification set out in the job description.

BBE state that the 'open call' is part of their commitment to its inclusion, diversity, equality and access objectives to increase links to positions of responsibility within the brass band community.

Encouraged

Applications are encouraged from candidates regardless of prior experience of brass band-specific adjudication — with education and communication the real emphasis of the roles.

Interested parties should apply via the BBE website, with applications closing on Tuesday 24th September (9.00am)

More details

The full job description and further details to on how to apply can be found at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Youth Champions

Fancy doing a judging job for these lot?

August 27 • If you think you have the skill sets to go with your banding passion and want to be part of the hugely successful National Youth Championships of Great Britain — why not put yourself forward to be an adjudicator on the day.

Pontins

Pontins memorabilia needs a home

August 27 • If you want to commemorate a Pontins Championship victory on your bandroom wall then you need to act before it goes in the skip of history...

New South Wales

Report & Results: 2024 New South Wales State Championships

August 27 • Willoughby City Band lead the way with the State honours in Penrith.

Scotland

Second half ready for kick off in Scotland

August 27 • It's all about to kick off north of the border in Troon this weekend.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Concert Brass Poynton

August 27 • Concert Brass (Poynton) Band have several position vacancies. We are a non-contesting Band and rehearse on a Wednesday evening 8 o'clock until 10 o'clock, which includes a tea or coffee, and biscuit break!.

Harlow Brass Band

August 27 • Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

Middleton

August 26 • Positions vacant: Middleton: Middleton Band (NW Area) have vacancies for Baritone, Eb or Bb Bass and Percussion. . Rehearsals are held on Monday & Thursday at 8pm under Musical Director Jamie Cooper.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top