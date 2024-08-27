Fancy doing a judging job for these lot?

If you think you have the skill sets to go with your banding passion and want to be part of the hugely successful National Youth Championships of Great Britain — why not put yourself forward to be an adjudicator on the day.

Brass Bands England is repeating its successful initiative in inviting applicants to put themselves forward to fill the six adjudication positions at the 2025 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The successful team will share the judging and feedback responsibilities of the event's three categories: Showcase Section, Yamaha Performance Section and Championship Section.

Specification

All applicants must be available to enjoy the day at Hymers College in Hull on Saturday 29th March and should meet the person specification set out in the job description.

BBE state that the 'open call' is part of their commitment to its inclusion, diversity, equality and access objectives to increase links to positions of responsibility within the brass band community.

Encouraged

Applications are encouraged from candidates regardless of prior experience of brass band-specific adjudication — with education and communication the real emphasis of the roles.

Interested parties should apply via the BBE website, with applications closing on Tuesday 24th September (9.00am)

More details

The full job description and further details to on how to apply can be found at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers