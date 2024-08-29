                 

*
banner

News

Death of Stewart Osgood

The death has been reported of Stewart Osgood, an inspirational conductor and teacher of young players for the Enderby Band organisation

Cross
  Stewart was the conductor for many years of the Enderby Youth Band

Thursday, 29 August 2024

        

The death has been announced of the highly respected conductor Stewart Osgood

An integral member of the Enderby Band organisation since the1980's, his initial involvement with the band actually dated back to the 1960s.

Conductor

As the conductor of the Enderby Youth Band from 1988 to 2004, Stewart inspired countless youngsters in their love of playing in brass bands, with many going on to enjoy lasting musical careers. During his time at the helm they gained numerous contest successes as well as plaudits for their concert performances locally and nationally.

Despite recent health struggles, Stewart was still a regular face at Junior Band rehearsals, encouraging the next generation on their musical journey.

Stewart also formed the Enderby Concert Band in 2008, which he conducted until earlier this year, when he took the difficult decision to step back.

Laughter

A tuba player of considerable talent, he was renowned for his witty sense of humour and at many a senior Enderby Band rehearsal the playing had to stop to due to his contagious chuckling laughter that reverberated round the band room.

A spokesperson for the Enderby Band organisation said: "Stewart was a true bandsperson to the end and has left a lasting legacy."

Service

There is to be a celebration service of Stewart's life at 1.00pm on Friday 30th August at St John the Baptist Church, Grange Road, Hugglescote (LE67 2BQ).

As part of the service, many past and current players and friends of the band will play Stewart's chosen music and hymns, under the direction of Stan Lippeatt.

Donations in memory of Stewart can be made to his two nominated charities: Cancer Research and MacMillan Cancer Support.

        

TAGS: Enderby

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Van der Roost

First stones being put in place to reveal Open preparation

August 29 • A number of Symphony Hall contenders have announced details of their forthcoming 'The Lost Circle' open rehearsals.

Humble

BrookWright Music: Humble Hero (Fendall Hill)

August 29 • The latest release from BrookWright Music is a lovely melodic solo from the pen of Australian composer Fendall Hill.

pLAYERS

Scottish talent gains NYBBS Awards

August 29 • A number of the talented young players on the recent National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer Course in Strathallan were presented with well deserved awards.

British Open

British Open on Wobplay live-stream broadcast

August 29 • If you can't get to Symphony Hall you can still enjoy all the action at the 170th British Open — and then repeat it all again and again...

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Leicestershire Co-op Band

August 29 • BASS TROMBONE VACANCY. We are eager to complete our wonderful trombone section and we currently have the bass trombone seat available. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

August 29 • CORNET VACANCY FRONT ROW or BACK ROW position available to complete our fabulous cornet section. We are an ambitious, friendly and sociable band with a variety of concerts and competitions coming up.

Hathersage Band

August 28 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top