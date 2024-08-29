Death of Stewart Osgood

The death has been reported of Stewart Osgood, an inspirational conductor and teacher of young players for the Enderby Band organisation

An integral member of the Enderby Band organisation since the1980's, his initial involvement with the band actually dated back to the 1960s.

Conductor

As the conductor of the Enderby Youth Band from 1988 to 2004, Stewart inspired countless youngsters in their love of playing in brass bands, with many going on to enjoy lasting musical careers. During his time at the helm they gained numerous contest successes as well as plaudits for their concert performances locally and nationally.

Despite recent health struggles, Stewart was still a regular face at Junior Band rehearsals, encouraging the next generation on their musical journey.

Stewart also formed the Enderby Concert Band in 2008, which he conducted until earlier this year, when he took the difficult decision to step back.

Laughter

A tuba player of considerable talent, he was renowned for his witty sense of humour and at many a senior Enderby Band rehearsal the playing had to stop to due to his contagious chuckling laughter that reverberated round the band room.

A spokesperson for the Enderby Band organisation said: "Stewart was a true bandsperson to the end and has left a lasting legacy."

Service

There is to be a celebration service of Stewart's life at 1.00pm on Friday 30th August at St John the Baptist Church, Grange Road, Hugglescote (LE67 2BQ).

As part of the service, many past and current players and friends of the band will play Stewart's chosen music and hymns, under the direction of Stan Lippeatt.

Donations in memory of Stewart can be made to his two nominated charities: Cancer Research and MacMillan Cancer Support.