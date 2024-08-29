Scottish talent gains NYBBS Awards

A number of the talented young players on the recent National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer Course in Strathallan were presented with well deserved awards.

The recent National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer Course saw the presentation of a number of well-deserved individual and section awards.

There were almost 200 players taking part in the three bands this year with teh conductors and tutors having a really difficult time picking the recipients.

NYBBS Children's Band award winners:

Best Student: Hollie Reid

SBBA President's Award for the 'Best Team': Basses

Solo contest winner: Carter Burchill (cornet)

NYBBS Reserve Band award winners:

Promoted to the Senior Band: Charlie Colville (cornet), Iris Deane (trombone) and James Grassick (euphonium)

Best Student: David Bone (bass trombone)

SBBA President's Award for the 'Best Team': Second and Third cornets

Solo contest winner: Charlie Colville (cornet)

NYBBS Senior Band award winners:

Best Student: Henry Dormer (cornet)

SBBA President's Award for the 'Best Team': Percussion

Phillip McCann trophy for best cornet: Luke Parkhill (soprano cornet)

Richard Evans Trophy for solo contest winner: Charlie Boax (baritone)

Nominations for European Youth Brass Band 2025: Zoe Wilson (cornet), Rona Campbell (flugel horn) and Charlie Boax (baritone)

Beth Damer Memorial Award: Angus Crompton (percussion)