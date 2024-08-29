Scottish talent gains NYBBS Awards

The recent National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Summer Course saw the presentation of a number of well-deserved individual and section awards.
There were almost 200 players taking part in the three bands this year with teh conductors and tutors having a really difficult time picking the recipients.
NYBBS Children's Band award winners:
Best Student: Hollie Reid
SBBA President's Award for the 'Best Team': Basses
Solo contest winner: Carter Burchill (cornet)
NYBBS Reserve Band award winners:
Promoted to the Senior Band: Charlie Colville (cornet), Iris Deane (trombone) and James Grassick (euphonium)
Best Student: David Bone (bass trombone)
SBBA President's Award for the 'Best Team': Second and Third cornets
Solo contest winner: Charlie Colville (cornet)
NYBBS Senior Band award winners:
Best Student: Henry Dormer (cornet)
SBBA President's Award for the 'Best Team': Percussion
Phillip McCann trophy for best cornet: Luke Parkhill (soprano cornet)
Richard Evans Trophy for solo contest winner: Charlie Boax (baritone)
Nominations for European Youth Brass Band 2025: Zoe Wilson (cornet), Rona Campbell (flugel horn) and Charlie Boax (baritone)
Beth Damer Memorial Award: Angus Crompton (percussion)