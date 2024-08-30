                 

Major changes at British Open and Spring Festival announced.

An increase in podium prize money and changes to player eligibility have been announced as owners look to build on sustainable financial and musical foundations.

British Open
  The decisions will affect the British Open and Spring Festival

The Mortimer family, the owners and promoters of the British Open and Spring Festival Championships have announced significant changes to both events for 2024 and 2025.

It follows a detailed evaluation that they say will enable the championships to be built on sustainable financial and musical foundations. The aim is to initiate long-term benefits for those who take part in the events, as well as those who attend them.

4BR has been informed that it is also the intention to work closely with representatives of the bands as well as others to explore further potential developments.

British Open Prize Money

The most immediate change will be seen at the 170th British Open Championship held at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 7th September.

The winner will receive a first prize of £4,500, with podium prizes of £2,500 and £2,000.

This represents an overall increase of £2,500 for the top three places at the contest — the first since 1998. In addition, prize money will be awarded to bands placed fourth to tenth in the results table.

Details in respect to the 2025 Spring Festival will be announced in due course.

Player eligibility

From 1st January 2025 the contest rules in respect to players eligible to compete in the British Open and Spring Festival with UK based bands will change.

4BR was informed that the aim is to provide fair and equitable player registration requirements. The proposal does not affect bands from outside the UK who will adhere to their own national contest rules.

Only players permanently registered as resident in the UK, or who are resident as current students on nationally recognised higher education courses of study, will be eligible to compete at the Spring Festival and British Open Championships.

Players who perform in the British Open may not perform with a different band at the following year's Spring Festival, and then return to play with their original band at the British Open of that following year. They would, however, be eligible to play with a third band at that year's British Open.

In addition, players who perform in the Spring Festival may not perform with a different band at that year's British Open and then return to play with their original band at the Spring Festival of the following year. They would, however, be eligible to play with a third band at that year's Spring Festival.

Further details have been given directly in confidence to the competing bands.

        

Major changes at British Open and Spring Festival announced.

