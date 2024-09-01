Blossoms to be found in the heart of Birmingham

Blossom Hill Cards will head to Birmingham to showcase their products to the audience at the British Open.

Blossom Hill Cards will be one of several brass band traders who will head to the British Open this weekend to enjoy the atmosphere as well as connect with both new and existing customers.

Set up by musician Laura Scarffe, the family business specialises in greeting cards, artwork and gifts and has quickly found a niche worldwide appeal for their high-quality products.

Looking forward

Laura told 4BR: "We are really looking forward to being at Symphony Hall for what is the most prestigious brass band contest in the world.

Being part of it is going to be great, and I hope people will have the time to come and say hello, look at what we produce and take away a special memento of the day for themselves."

Pre-order

If you wish to pre order any to collect at the contests, please visit the Facebook page or email us at blossomhillcards@outlook.com

Our full range of products can be found by visiting the online Etsy shop at:

https://blossomhillcards.etsy.com

Contact:



blossomhillcards@outlook.com