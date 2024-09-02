                 

Entries open for Willebroek solo competition

The prestigious Brass Band Willebroek Solo Contest returns — with four categories and plenty of prizes on offer.

Brass Band Willebroek
  The competition will be held on 10th November

Monday, 02 September 2024

        

Brass Band Willebroek will once again host their annual brass solo competition with a prize pool of 5,000 Euros plus many more additional prizes.

There are four categories of competition: Up to and including 12 years of age; 13 to 15 years of age; 16 to 18 years of age, and 19 years and above.

Time, place, broadcast

It is being held on Sunday 10th November at the Municipal Theatre Willebroek & the GO! Academie Willebroek. There will be live broadcast coverage of the event as players perform to impress the international jury panel of Steven Mead, Ben Haemhouts, Simon Van Hoecke and Jan Van der Roost.

In addition to the major monetary awards there links to be won with the popular Brass Band Willebroek Academy, to perform as a soloist with Young Brass Band Willebroek concert, work on a solo with composer Stijn Aertgeerts and gain vouchers from Lemca Musical Instruments, Buffet Crampon, Denis Wick, Alliance Brass and Hal Leonard

Further information

The deadline for registration is Thursday 10th October.

For information on how to register, go to: https://en.brassbandwillebroek.be/willebroeksolocontest

        

