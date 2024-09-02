                 

Aldbourne extras boosted by Meylemans return

New player signings and the return of Belgian conductor Ian Meylemans has given Open contenders an extra Symphony Hall boost.

The Aldbourne Band is looking forward to their appearance at the British Open this coming weekend boosted by the return of their inspirational guest MD, Ivan Meylemans as well as the signing of a trio of new players.

It will be West of England band's fifth consecutive appearance at the event after qualifying through promotion from the Grand Shield in 2018, coming 3rd under the Belgian's baton in 2022 and 12th last year. 2024 has also seen them qualify for the Royal Albert Hall National Final.

Working hard

Speaking about the return and new arrivals they said: "We have been working hard on 'The Lost Circle', but with MD Glyn Williams otherwise occupied on the day it has been wonderful to continue our partnership with Ivan.

We are also excited to announce he players who joined us over the summer in Sam Noden, Kelly Harrison, Tom King and Janine Aston."

        

