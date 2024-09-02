                 

The Brass Band podcast: British Open Dynasty

Ahead of the British Open Championship, the life and legacy of the legendary Harry Mortimer is discussed by Kenny, Sarah at BBE and their guests.

BBE PoDcast
  The podcast focusses on the legendary figure of Harry Mortimer

Monday, 02 September 2024

        

The fourth episode of Brass Bands England's (BBE's) new podcast series, 'The Brass Band Podcast: Archive Edition' has a timely British Open flavour.

It focuses on the brass band dynasty that is the Mortimer family, and in particular, the legacy of Harry Mortimer.

McCann and Charles

Hosted by BBE's Kenny Crookston and Sarah Baumann, the duo are joined in conversation by Harry's son, Martin, as well as two players who knew him better than most — former Black Dyke principal cornet Philip McCann and Foden's stalwart, Jimmie Charles.

Speaking about the latest podcast, Sarah told 4BR: "The podcast has been a fantastic way to bring brass banding to a wider audience linked to the amazing Brass Band Archive and the incredible items that we have there."

To explore the archive in-person, and find out about the upcoming archive volunteer day in Huddersfield go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/532

The Brass Band Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and a number of other podcast listening sites.

Archive items

To see the items in the archive that Kenny and Sarah discuss in each episode, and updates of the progress of the project, follow The Brass Bands Archive Instagram page @brassbandsarchive

The Brass Band Podcast is supported by funding from Arts Council England, National Lottery Heritage Fund, The ScottishPower Foundation and World of Brass.

To enjoy:


https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-brass-band-podcast/id1747332893

https://open.spotify.com/show/09ucIMtnJkNJFPe5PQKnhq

        

BBE PoDcast

