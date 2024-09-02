Report & Result: 2024 West of Scotland Entertainment Contest

There was an edge of the seat victory for a top quality Dalmellington Band in Troon.

The Dalmellington Band claimed the entertainment honours at the Walker Halls in Troon at the weekend with an "edge of seat" performance led and inspired by MD Andrew Duncan.

Adjudicator Sheona Wade admitted that she sat in the attentive listening mode "throughout" as Dalmellington reclaimed the title for the third time in four contesting years each side of the Covid-19 break.

Top quality

"Super arrangements that were something very different. Some really great soloists. Thank you MD for this top quality programme", was Sheona's written remarks on a set that opened with the fearsome 'Scherzo' from Symphony No. 10 by Dimitri Shostakovich followed by 'Eriskay Love Lilt' featuring cornet soloist Rebecca Wilson Paterson, who took the 'Best Principal Cornet' Award.

Another Andrew Duncan arrangement, this time of 'Bom Bom' featuring sousaphone soloist Duncan McCluskie brought cleverly conceived contrast, before 'Tonight' from 'West Side Story' led into the dramatic finale of the MDs arrangement of Malcolm Arnold's 'Peterloo Overture' — helped by their prize winning 'Best Basses'.

Special thanks

Reflecting on their success throughout their Facebook page, the band stated: "We are so pleased. A special well done to Duncan McCluskie, Cameron Paterson, Paul Jamieson and Jack Young for winning 'Best Bass Section' and Rebecca Paterson for winning 'Best Principal Cornet' award.

A special thanks also to our conductor Andy Duncan for working hard with the band in the lead up to the contest!"

Top prize battle

In a keen Championship Section battle for the top prize, with the bands playing after each other, Coalburn Silver led by Gareth Bowman was second, with First Section Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston) just a point behind in third.

Coalburn's performance featured the innovative 'Anthem' duet from the stage hot 'Chess' sung by Eb bass Ross Mercer and euphonium Ian Jamieson accompanied by the band.

The remaining top-six prizes went to Unison Kinneil ahead of Lochgelly and defending champion Kirkintilloch. The separate Entertainment Prize decided by Donald Reid went to Campbeltown Brass. Renfrew Burgh took the 'Best Second Band' prize in coming eighth.

Result:

Adjudicator: Sheona Wade

1. Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan): 198

2. Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman): 197

3. Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston): 196

4. Unison Kinneil (Joshua Parkhill): 194

5. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks): 193

6. Kirkintilloch Band (Hedley Benson): 192

7. Johnstone (Joshua Parkhill): 191

8. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good): 190

9. Dunaskin Doon (Ralph Brill): 188

10. Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass (Mark James): 186

11. Shotts St Patrick's (Andy Shaw): 184

12. Irvine & Dreghorn Brass (Helen Douthwaite Teasdale): 183

13. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson): 182

14. Campbeltown Brass (Andrew McMillan): 181

Best principal cornet: Rebecca Wilson Paterson (Dalmellington)

Best Bass Section: Dalmellington

Most Entertaining Performance: Campbeltown Brass

Best Championship Band: Dalmellington

Best First Section Band: Newtongrange Silver

Best Second Section Band: Renfrew Burgh

