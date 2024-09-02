                 

*
banner

News

Report & Result: 2024 West of Scotland Entertainment Contest

There was an edge of the seat victory for a top quality Dalmellington Band in Troon.

Dalmellignton
  The band celebrated their success in the sunshine after the results

Monday, 02 September 2024

        

The Dalmellington Band claimed the entertainment honours at the Walker Halls in Troon at the weekend with an "edge of seat" performance led and inspired by MD Andrew Duncan.

Adjudicator Sheona Wade admitted that she sat in the attentive listening mode "throughout" as Dalmellington reclaimed the title for the third time in four contesting years each side of the Covid-19 break.

Top quality

"Super arrangements that were something very different. Some really great soloists. Thank you MD for this top quality programme", was Sheona's written remarks on a set that opened with the fearsome 'Scherzo' from Symphony No. 10 by Dimitri Shostakovich followed by 'Eriskay Love Lilt' featuring cornet soloist Rebecca Wilson Paterson, who took the 'Best Principal Cornet' Award.

Another Andrew Duncan arrangement, this time of 'Bom Bom' featuring sousaphone soloist Duncan McCluskie brought cleverly conceived contrast, before 'Tonight' from 'West Side Story' led into the dramatic finale of the MDs arrangement of Malcolm Arnold's 'Peterloo Overture' — helped by their prize winning 'Best Basses'.

Special thanks

Reflecting on their success throughout their Facebook page, the band stated: "We are so pleased. A special well done to Duncan McCluskie, Cameron Paterson, Paul Jamieson and Jack Young for winning 'Best Bass Section' and Rebecca Paterson for winning 'Best Principal Cornet' award.

A special thanks also to our conductor Andy Duncan for working hard with the band in the lead up to the contest!"

Top prize battle

In a keen Championship Section battle for the top prize, with the bands playing after each other, Coalburn Silver led by Gareth Bowman was second, with First Section Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston) just a point behind in third.

Coalburn's performance featured the innovative 'Anthem' duet from the stage hot 'Chess' sung by Eb bass Ross Mercer and euphonium Ian Jamieson accompanied by the band.

The remaining top-six prizes went to Unison Kinneil ahead of Lochgelly and defending champion Kirkintilloch. The separate Entertainment Prize decided by Donald Reid went to Campbeltown Brass. Renfrew Burgh took the 'Best Second Band' prize in coming eighth.

Super arrangements that were something very different. Some really great soloists. Thank you MD for this top quality programmeAdjudicator, Sheona WADE

Result:

Adjudicator: Sheona Wade

1. Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan): 198
2. Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman): 197
3. Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston): 196
4. Unison Kinneil (Joshua Parkhill): 194
5. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks): 193
6. Kirkintilloch Band (Hedley Benson): 192
7. Johnstone (Joshua Parkhill): 191
8. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good): 190
9. Dunaskin Doon (Ralph Brill): 188
10. Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass (Mark James): 186
11. Shotts St Patrick's (Andy Shaw): 184
12. Irvine & Dreghorn Brass (Helen Douthwaite Teasdale): 183
13. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson): 182
14. Campbeltown Brass (Andrew McMillan): 181

Best principal cornet: Rebecca Wilson Paterson (Dalmellington)
Best Bass Section: Dalmellington
Most Entertaining Performance: Campbeltown Brass
Best Championship Band: Dalmellington
Best First Section Band: Newtongrange Silver
Best Second Section Band: Renfrew Burgh

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dalmellignton

Report & Result: 2024 West of Scotland Entertainment Contest

September 2 • There was an edge of the seat victory for a top quality Dalmellington Band in Troon.

Treize Etoiles

European champions set focus on Open debut

September 2 • Brass Band Treize Etoiles are getting ready for their debut appearance at the British Open.

BBE PoDcast

The Brass Band podcast: British Open Dynasty

September 2 • Ahead of the British Open Championship, the life and legacy of the legendary Harry Mortimer is discussed by Kenny, Sarah at BBE and their guests.

Meylemans

Aldbourne extras boosted by Meylemans return

September 2 • New player signings and the return of Belgian conductor Ian Meylemans has given Open contenders an extra Symphony Hall boost.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Ilkeston Brass

September 2 • Ilkeston Brass are looking for front and back row cornet players, positions negotiable! Weâ€™re a friendly band in the process of building our numbers back up to full strength. We perform a varied concert programme and are a key part of the community.

Ilkeston Brass

September 2 • Ilkeston Brass are looking for a principal cornet player to lead the band as we move forward. Are you looking for a friendly local band with a reasonable but varied concert programme through the year? If so, we would love to hear from you!

Ilkeston Brass

September 2 • Ilkeston Brass are looking for a new Musical Director to build the band to full strength and develop the band going forward. We have own bandroom, a core group of dedicated, friendly players, and a large library of music ready and waiting to be played.

Pro Cards »

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top