Death of Kevin Dye

STIOCK
Wednesday, 04 September 2024

        

The death has been announced of the former Desford Colliery Band principal cornet player Kevin Dye following a period of illness.

Kevin was principal cornet from 1977 to 1984 as they emerged first under Albert Chappell and then Howard Snell to become one of the foremost Championship bands in the UK.

Rare gifts

A player blessed with rare lyrical gifts, he won many admirers after his performances were enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people through the televised broadcasts of events such as BBC 'Best of Brass' and 'Granada Band of the Year'.

His performances of his signature solos, 'Nessun Dorma' and 'Sounds of the Hudson' can still be enjoyed on social media.

Teacher

After leaving Desford Band Kevin taught brass in schools across the Midlands inspiring countless youngsters, and played for several ensembles including Bentley Brass, Alexandra Brass Quintet, Ashby Big Band and Leicester Big Band.

He frequently played in theatre orchestras in the local area, and still enjoyed returning to listen to his former band in their preparations for contest events.

His talents were also passed to his son Sam, who participated in the BBC Radio 2 'Young Brass Award' and' Young Musician of the Year' finals during his studies at Chethams School of Music and the Guildhall in London.

A player blessed with rare lyrical gifts, he won many admirers after his performances were enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people through the televised broadcasts of events such as BBC 'Best of Brass' and 'Granada Band of the Year'4BR

Deeply saddened

A spokesperson for Desford Band told 4BR: "Everyone associated with Desford Band and the wider banding community is deeply saddened by this news and we all send our love and thoughts to the family."

Speaking about Kevin a few years ago, Howard Snell said: "I have very good memories of the Midland's CISWO contests that Desford used to do at Mansfield. Especially a 'Kensington Concerto' which was very good indeed.

This was in the days of that poet of the cornet Kevin Dye, for whom I made my 'Nessun Dorma' arrangement: to my ears, his performance never equalled."

4BR was informed that Kevin's family and friends will be organising a musical celebration of his musical life in the coming months. More details will follow.

        

