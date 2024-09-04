                 

New Getzen stock arrives in the UK

The much sought after Getzen 4147IB Custom reserve trombones and the 3850S Bb cornets are coming to the UK.

Getzen Ireland
  Contact Getzen Ireland to get your hands on much sought after instruments

Wednesday, 04 September 2024

        

Getzen Ireland has announced that a limited supply of the sought after Getzen 4147IB Custom reserve trombones and the 3850S Bb cornets will be arriving in the UK shortly.

4BR was informed that the acclaimed instruments and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

High demand

A spokesperson said: "Getzen is one of the leading names in brass instrument manufacture. All Getzen instruments are 100% made in Wisconsin using quality US raw materials — and demand for the instruments is always high.

To find out more about the instruments, contact UK & Ireland distributor, Getzen Ireland directly at:
www.getzenireland.com

        

