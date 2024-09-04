                 

News

Porthouse awarded Conn-Selmer Europe scholarship

Harry Porthouse has been selected as the recipient of its 2024 Scholarship Programme from Conn-Selmer Europe.

Harry Porthouse
  Harry Porthouse has been awarded a Conn-Selmer Europe Scholarship

Wednesday, 04 September 2024

        

Conn-Selmer Europe has announced that cornet player Harry Porthouse has been selected as the recipient of its 2024 Scholarship Programme.

Launched in 2022, it is designed to provide financial support and professional development opportunities to outstanding young musicians.

Dedication

Currently studying under Dr Roger Webster at the Royal Northern College of Music, it recognises Harry's emerging playing talent and dedication to his studies. Harry was recently appointed principal cornet with Rothwell Temperance Band and over the past few years has been a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, and its Ambassador Band.

He has also enjoyed playing with the National Youth Bands of Wales, Scotland and Switzerland — the latter as part of the Besson Horizons programme.

The Conn-Selmer Europe Scholarship now offers a range of valuable benefits designed to support his musical development including playing on a Bach Stradivarius 184L Bb Cornet and being part of the company's Artist Roster.

Fully committed

Conn-Selmer Europe Vice President Charles Bozon told 4BR: "We are fully committed to nurturing the next generation of musicians, and this scholarship is part of our ongoing mission to support talented young artists in their musical journeys.

We are thrilled to have Harry as our 2024 Scholar and look forward to following his progress and contributions to the brass banding community. He has also selected a Bach Stradivarius cornet as his instrument of choice and we're excited to see where his musical journey takes him.

We hope that our assistance and access to tuition and mentorship from Conn-Selmer artists, will help him develop a career as a professional musician."

This is an amazing opportunity, and it's one I'm thrilled to accept! To be recognised by a company with such heritage means a great deal to meHarry Porthouse

Amazing opportunity

On accepting the bursary and his new cornet Harry told 4BR: "This is an amazing opportunity, and it's one I'm thrilled to accept! To be recognised by a company with such heritage means a great deal to me."

For more information on the Conn-Selmer Europe Scholarship go to:
https://www.connselmer.com/

        

TAGS: Rothwell Temperance

