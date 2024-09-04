Minshall becomes Bone-afide member of award winning quartet

Bass trombonist Simon Minshall joins the Bone-afide Trombone Quartet.

The critically acclaimed Bone-afide Trombone Quartet has announced that bass trombonist Simon Minshall has joined the ensemble.

He takes on the role from Angus Butt who has increasing commitments to his professional playing in London and Germany.

Thanks and welcome

Speaking about the new appointment the ensemble said: "We would like to thank Angus for his incredible dedication, talent and loyalty to the quartet in the past four years, and we all continue to support his career.

We will always remember the amazing memories that we have of being in the quartet with you."

They added: "Now we look forward to Simon joining. He is one of the most in-demand players in the UK, known for his versatility across musical genres — from orchestral and jazz to film and stage. He is currently performing in the 'Back to the Future' stage show in London's West End and has been the President of the British Trombone Society.

Speaking about his appointment he said: "I'm delighted. There are many exciting projects and concerts ahead and I can't wait to begin making music with these incredible musicians."

His first concert with the ensemble will see them give the world premiere of a new work entitled, 'Black Sun' by the award-winning composer Gavin Higgins at Regent Hall in London on 16th November.