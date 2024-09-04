Texas rangers as Garasi sets up new youth band

                 

*
Wednesday, 04 September 2024

        

Conductor Michael J Garasi has seen a personal dream of his come true in Texas this week with the first rehearsal of a new youth band ensemble.

It's the culmination of advocacy, hope and sheer determination for the American, who first came to brass band prominence as the MD of Brass Band of Central Florida. He subsequently made his mark in the UK, conducting Grimethorpe Colliery Band and his since become the inspirational Musical Director of Brass Band of Battle Creek.

25 years

Speaking to 4BR he said: "25 years ago as the conductor of Brass Band of Central Florida, the passion to give future generations of players the opportunity to perform in a brass band was ignited.

I have had the privilege of conducting some of the best brass bands in the world, and I just felt that it was an opportunity that should be enjoyed by as many youngsters as possible."

He added: "When I came to Central Texas to UMHB Music Department, my wife Cherry encouraged me to start a youth band in the area. Her drive and determination has been key and so we worked so hard to get things going.

This past week the dream came true — and it was event better than I could imagined."

This past week the dream came true — and it was event better than I could imagined

First rehearsal

That first rehearsal at the university saw 52 brass and percussionists of all ages and stages of playing development gather to read through and experience playing brass band music — most of which were learning about it for the first time.

Michael added: "Being youthful is all in the mind — so that is why we opened the doors to players of all ages and experiences — high school students, college students, alumni, and even a previous UMHB Band Director, James Whitis, seated side-by-side, playing and learning together.

It as a true example of what brass banding is all about — sharing experiences of music making and friendship. Some of the players travelled hours to get to the first rehearsal — it was incredible."

Foundation stones

Michael is now determined to build on the first foundations stones and carry it on for the future.

"You bet we are. The effort has been worth every minute."

        

