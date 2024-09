Smith & Grezzy's Big Chat Brass podcast: Sea Lions and Car Horns

Find out what Smith and Grezzy thought about the announcement of the Spring Festival test-piece choices and player eligibility changes.

Simon and Sandy give their opinions on the latest British Open announcements

The latest podcast episode is out from Sandy Smith and Simon Gresswell. The lads give their opinions on the recent announcement of the test-pieces for the 2025 British Open Spring Festival as well as the proposed rules changes that will be implemented over player eligibility form 1st January 2025. To enjoy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFZoBvqCxLQ