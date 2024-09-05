Full up signs in Oxfordshire

There is now a waiting list for bands wishing to compete at the ODBBA Entertainment contest next month in Witney.

The Oxfordshire and District Brass Band Association (ODBBA) is in the pleasant situation of having to post a 'full up' sign for bands that wish to compete in their entertainment contest event on 20th October at Cokethorpe School in Ducklington, Witney in Oxfordshire (OX29 7PU).

Waiting list

Spokesperson Lynne Whitley told 4BR: "Unfortunately we are unable to accept any more entries. If your band were intending to enter please email: odbbacontests@gmail.com

We will let you know if any band withdraws before the original closing date of 21st September."