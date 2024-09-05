Mind your march speed in Uppermill

Anyone wanting to do a really quick march at the Whit Friday contest at Uppermill had better beware the ghost speed bumps...

You perhaps know when the BBC is having trouble finding important news items to fill up the airwaves.

Take for instance the recent feature on both the BBC website and the North West Tonight news programme about plans to install 'traffic calming measures' — painted speed restrictions and a 20mph speed limit to everyone else, down the main high street of Uppermill.

Niche story

It's one of the stories that usually finds its niche in the local press, yet on this occasion it happened to be picked up by the regional BBC team.

And the 'angle' they choose wasn't so much to do with the promotion of the health and safety of residents and young children from speeding cars, or even the dismay of local shop keepers to a potential loss of trade, but that it may interfere with bands' ability to march down the street as part of the annual Whit Friday contest.

It was reported that the council had proposed six 'ghost' bumps painted on to the street to look like the real thing, but are not actually raised. Residents said the plan was unnecessary and would "make a total mess of the historic high street".

No mention

Oddly, 'Local Democracy Reporting Service' reporter Charlotte Hall didn't manage to actually find a bandsperson of any description to back up the assertion that the measures "could affect brass band marches and other local traditions" for her report.

However, by the time the story was picked up by the evening news programme they did manage to speak to John Collins, MD of Oldham Band (Lees) who did point out that bands "walked to a beat", although he did add that there was the possibility that they may make things worse.

However, there was no mention of their historic debut at the British Open on the weekend...