Sunday at the Open packed with music making

The day after the 170th British Open Championships will also be packed with great music making to enjoy

It is not just the attraction of the competing bands at this year's British Open for supporters to enjoy this weekend.

With the players of the newly crowned 170th Champion Band still nursing sore heads from their celebrations on Sunday, there will still be plenty of great brass band playing to enjoy throughout the day at Symphony Hall.

Have a Go Brass

It kicks off at 10.00am with a free 'Have a Go Brass' for youngsters and families who can come along and find out more about all things brass banding.

It's a great way to introduce yourself to brass band music making thanks to the Birmingham Schools' Training Band.

National Childrens' Band

At 2.00pm there is a great chance to listen to the National Childrens' Band of Great Britain perform in the wonderful Jennifer Blackwell Performance Space with its views across Centenary Square. And it's all free too!

The band will be led by Lynda Nicholson who recently conducted the band to widespread acclaim on their recent annual Summer Course.

Black Dyke and Cory

The players will then be joining in the music making at the Brass Gala Concert featuring Black Dyke and Cory Bands, conducted by Prof Nicholas Childs and Philip Harper.

They will each be providing their own brand of entertainment before being joined by the NYBBGB Childrens' Band players and those from the Services for Education Youth Brass Ensemble to round the weekend off by just about taking the roof off Symphony Hall.

