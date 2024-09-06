Sit back and enjoy The Lost Circle action on Wobplay around the world

If you cannot make it to the event itself to hear the 18 performances of Jan Van der Roost's 'The Lost Circle' you can still sit back and enjoy it all

Whether you are sunning yourself on Bondi Beach or dodging the rain in Barry Island, make sure you don't miss a single note of the British Open action this weekend by signing up for the live-stream coverage of the event on the www.wobplay.com media platform.

Sign up

Hosted by 4BR Editor Iwan Fox and Emily Nicolas, you will be able to be sat in comfort to enjoy every performance as well as listen to interviews with conductors, players, guests and personalities throughout the day — and then find out just who will be crowned the 2024 British Open Champion.

Sign up:



To sign up for wobplay to: www.wobplay.com

Tickets for the 170th British Open Championship:



https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships