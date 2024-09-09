Result: 2024 Dr Martin Wainstone Cup

GUS Band are in fine musical fettle as they retain the Dr Martin Wainstone Cup honours in Stockton on Tees.
Result:
Adjudicator: Leigh Baker
March/Solo/Own Choice = Total
1. GUS Band (Christopher Bond): 24/24/196 = 244
2. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck): 22/23/190 = 235
3. EverReady (John Roberts): 22/23/186 = 231
4. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts): 22/21/185 = 228
5. City of Bradford (Lee Skipsey): 20/18/187 = 225
6. City of Hull (Jonathan Beatty): 19/21/184 = 224
7. Elland Silver (Brett Baker): 17/18/180 = 215
Best Soloist: James Screaton (cornet) — GUS Band
Best March: GUS Band
Best Percussion: Llwydcoed