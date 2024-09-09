Result: 2024 Dr Martin Wainstone Cup

The GUS Band retains the Dr Martin title in Stockton on Tees

GUS Band are in fine musical fettle as they retain the Dr Martin Wainstone Cup honours in Stockton on Tees.

Result:

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

March/Solo/Own Choice = Total

1. GUS Band (Christopher Bond): 24/24/196 = 244

2. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck): 22/23/190 = 235

3. EverReady (John Roberts): 22/23/186 = 231

4. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts): 22/21/185 = 228

5. City of Bradford (Lee Skipsey): 20/18/187 = 225

6. City of Hull (Jonathan Beatty): 19/21/184 = 224

7. Elland Silver (Brett Baker): 17/18/180 = 215

Best Soloist: James Screaton (cornet) — GUS Band

Best March: GUS Band

Best Percussion: Llwydcoed