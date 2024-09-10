New music link for Grimethorpe

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced a new partnership link with music retailer Brass Band Music Shop.

Fresh from their third consecutive top-six finish at the British Open Championship, Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced a partnership link with Brass Band Music Shop to be its preferred music supplier.

The band told 4BR that the strategic partnership aligns with the band's commitment to excellence and innovation in brass band music, as well as making available its huge library of works.

Brass Band Music Shop, which is part music publisher and retailer Pennine Music will supply the band with a diverse range of sheet music, scores and accessories.

Looking forward

Grimethorpe MD, Ben Dixon told 4BR: "We are looking forward to working closely with Brass Band Music Shop, whose extensive catalogue will allow myself and the band to plan the type of exciting and innovative concert programmes we are famed for."

In response, Brass Band Music Shop owner Gavin Somerset said: "We're thrilled to be able to supply Grimethorpe with their music needs. Being based only a few minutes down the road, this was really a natural partnership for us as we aim to help support the band's future delivering sell-out concerts with amazing music to audiences across the UK."

First event

The first concert featuring music supplied by Brass Band Music Shop will be at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield on 21st September (sold out) and The Anvil Theatre in Basingstoke on 29th September.