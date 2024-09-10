                 

Cory launches 10 piece ensemble

Cory launches a new 10 piece ensemble to help reach out to even wider entertainment audiences.

Cory
  The new 10 piece ensemble hopes to carry the Cory name to new audiences

Tuesday, 10 September 2024

        

Cory Band has unveiled its latest performance ensemble in the form of a 10-piece line-up that they hope will enable them to reach out to an even wider musical audience.

Push boundaries

The band stated: "The Cory Brass Ensemble offers a unique and personal musical experience — from a quartet to the full group, including percussion. From the familiar classics to captivating new works, it has been designed to push the boundaries and redefine expectations.

Speaking about the launch, principal cornet Tom Hutchinson said: "This is an exciting development to be part of so far. We've crafted some fresh and traditional repertoire and captured its magic. Get ready to experience Cory Band like never before."

Demand

Band Manager Neil Blockley added: "We've long recognised the demand for smaller-scale Cory performances. Now this exciting ensemble allows us to share the legendary Cory name and unparalleled quality with a wider range of audiences and venues."

To enjoy

To hear the ensemble in action go to: https://youtu.be/hEkq4lpBerg?si=1VX8kf22th_A3uem

        

