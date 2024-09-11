                 

Richard Fice Memorial Award won by French Horn talent

17 year old Conrad Thorndike has joined a long list of talented brass winners of the annual Richard Fice Memorial Award.

Richard Fice Award
  Matthew Downes (adjudicator), Conrad Thorndike (winner), John and Marcia Fice

Wednesday, 11 September 2024

        

French horn player Conrad Thorndike's stylish performances of Poulenc's 'Elegie' alongside Abbott's 'Alla Caccia' enabled the 17 year to win the 2024 Richard Fice Memorial Award.

He beat a strong field which included finalists Finlay Hoffer (trumpet and cornet) and Rachel George (trombone).

Wells student

Conrad hails from Llantrisant and is a student at Wells Cathedral School where he is taught by Simon de Souza. He is also a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain and Cardiff & Vale Music Education Youth Orchestra and a former member of the National Youth Orchestra of Wales and Symphonic Brass Cardiff.

His ambition is to attend music college and go on to play professionally.

Since its inception in 1991, the annual £2,000 award has helped more than 30 promising local players to further their careers by enabling them to purchase instruments, pay for tuition or attend residential courses4BR

Fice memory

Held annually by Cardiff & Vale Music Education for player aged 19 and under, the competition was established in memory of Richard Fice, a former principal cornet of South Glamorgan Youth Brass Band who was killed in the bombing of the Royal Marines School of Music in 1989.

Since its inception in 1991, the annual £2,000 award has helped more than 30 promising local players to further their careers by enabling them to purchase instruments, pay for tuition or attend residential courses.

Many have also gone on to become professional musicians, including Daniel Trodden (tuba), Simon Cox (trumpet) and Stephanie Muncy-Dyer (trombone).

Assured playing

This year's competition was adjudicated by 2003 winner and Head of Orchestra at Welsh National Opera, Matthew Downes. Among the audience at the Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff were Richard Fice's parents John and Marcia.

Speaking about the competition, Matthew Downes told 4BR: "It was wonderful to hear such entertaining performances of music by Rimsky-Korsakov, Arban and Pee Wee Ellis.

We were treated to a very enjoyable afternoon of brass playing and, in the end, it was Conrad's mature, assured playing that marked him out as a deserved winner."

        

