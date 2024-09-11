Settling in at its new home...

The British Open Gold Shield is safe in its new home in the cantons of Switzerland surrounded by some familiar silver residents.

The iconic British Open Championship Gold Shield has now found its new home alongside the impressive collection of major contest silverware already won by Brass Band Treize Etoiles in the past year.

Gold and silverware

The image shows the trophy and the British Open Challenge Cup next to the Swiss National Championship Trophy as well as the European Championship and Own-Choice trophies.

Stored in its protective case, the Shield made its long way back to the Valais valley in Switzerland in the back of the band's instrument van and will now be held safely in the their care for the next twelve months before returning to the UK with the band in defence of their title in 2025.

Fantastic weekend

Speaking about the weekend the band told the organisers: "We would like to thank you once again for your invitation to the British Open and for your warm welcome.

There's no doubt that this fantastic weekend will live long in our memories and those of our supporters."

Treize Etoile now looks forward to displaying the trophy as often as possible as well as starting work on the defence of its Swiss Open and Swiss National titles in the coming months.