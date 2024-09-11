                 

*
banner

News

Settling in at its new home...

The British Open Gold Shield is safe in its new home in the cantons of Switzerland surrounded by some familiar silver residents.

TreizeEtoiles
  The trophy now sits with some impressive friends...

Wednesday, 11 September 2024

        

The iconic British Open Championship Gold Shield has now found its new home alongside the impressive collection of major contest silverware already won by Brass Band Treize Etoiles in the past year.

Gold and silverware

The image shows the trophy and the British Open Challenge Cup next to the Swiss National Championship Trophy as well as the European Championship and Own-Choice trophies.

Stored in its protective case, the Shield made its long way back to the Valais valley in Switzerland in the back of the band's instrument van and will now be held safely in the their care for the next twelve months before returning to the UK with the band in defence of their title in 2025.

Fantastic weekend

Speaking about the weekend the band told the organisers: "We would like to thank you once again for your invitation to the British Open and for your warm welcome.

There's no doubt that this fantastic weekend will live long in our memories and those of our supporters."

Treize Etoile now looks forward to displaying the trophy as often as possible as well as starting work on the defence of its Swiss Open and Swiss National titles in the coming months.

        

TAGS: Brass Band 13 Etoiles

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Britsh Open

Wobplay on demand for Open replays

September 11 • If you want to hear the performances from the 170th British Open once again you can at a touch of a button...

TreizeEtoiles

Settling in at its new home...

September 11 • The British Open Gold Shield is safe in its new home in the cantons of Switzerland surrounded by some familiar silver residents.

Tickets

Tickets running out fast at Brass in Concert

September 11 • If you want to make sure you don't miss out on a seat at Brass in Concert then buy your ticket pronto...

Abbey Brass

Lillington's Island Life ready for premiere

September 11 • A new work by composer Mary Lillington will be given its world premiere later this month.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 15 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Sunday 15 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

The Harrogate Band

September 9 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row cornet player to be part of their exciting and vibrant team. With a wide range of contests and concerts, excellent rehearsal facilities and an active social life, do get in touch!

Linthwaite Band

September 9 • We are a friendly 4th section contesting band, looking forward to the Rochdale contest in October, and have a vacancy to fill for a tenor trombone.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

September 8 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) require a Cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable). Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top