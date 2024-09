If you want to hear the performances from the 170th British Open once again you can at a touch of a button...

Thanks to the 'On Demand' service from the www.Wobplay.com multi-media platform you can now watch all the action from the 170th British Open Championship at Symphony Hall once again.

Each of the 18 performances can be heard individually — including the stunning rendition of 'The Lost Circle' by the eventual winner, Brass Band Treize Etoiles.

And if you wish to relive it all in real time you can do that too by simply clicking on the live-stream coverage.

Go to: www.wobplay.com