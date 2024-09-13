Fairey to join Brighouse for 150th celebration

The most popular band in the event's history returns to help the West Riding celebrations.

Brighouse & Rastrick Band's famous 'Massed Bands' series of concerts reaches a significant landmark later this year with the West Riding band hosting its 150th event.

They will be joined by the KNDS Fairey Band on Saturday 26th October at Huddersfield Town Hall.

The first concert took place in 1946, with the then Fairey Aviation Works Band being one of their first banding guests — going on to appear no 37 times since.

Fitting march

It will therefore be fitting that the two bands join forces once more playing the same opening number 'Coronation March' from their first appearance together, specially dusted off to set the scene for another memorable evening.

Guest Conductor for the evening is Dr. David Thornton, Director of Brass Band Studies at the Royal Northern College of Music, and a former solo euphonium with both bands.

Tickets:

Tickets are already on sale for the event from:

https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/town-halls/book-tickets.aspx?eventId=55201ACQGLDNVCCMPJHCCRNVTBRTNQTQG