New lead for Bugle at Cheltenham

The experienced Mark Arnold will lead a band with a special connection at Cheltenham this weekend.

The Bugle Band will take to the stage under their new MD in Cheltenham this weekend.

The experienced Mark Arnold will lead the Cornish ensemble on 'Smoke Sketches' in the Fourth Section on what is the West of England Regional Champion's first appearance back at the event since 2018.

No stranger

Mark is no stranger to the 'National' stage himself having played percussion with the likes of Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Grimethorpe, and more lately Camborne Band.

He told 4BR: "It's a real privilege to lead the band in Cheltenham. Daniel Hall's test piece is a cracking work, and the band has been working so hard for me for this appearance. We are all excited to perform at the finals once again."

Family link

He added: "I have a special connection with the band after coming to the area in 2005. The last few weeks have been a little hectic, but everything has come together so well, and the players have been amazing."

Mark will also be joined on stage by his wife, Emma and two sons, Joshua and Thomas.