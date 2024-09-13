New youth band launched in Texas

The Dallas Brass Band has launched its own youth band with the ambition to create a new generation performers.

There are further encouraging signs that American brass banding is building sustainable foundation roots with the news that Dallas Brass Band in Texas is establishing its own youth band.

The Dallas Youth Brass Band will make its debut following a workshop and concert weekend in November.

Commitment

Speaking to 4BR, Band President Danny Brock said: "This new programme represents a significant expansion of our commitment to fostering musical talent and excellence within North Texas, specifically targeting the development of young brass musicians within our community.

The highly respected euphonium player and Dallas Brass Band conductor, Grant Jameson will play a pivotal role in the project, with Danny adding: "His vision and experience will be instrumental in shaping the development.

His commitment to nurturing the brass talent of the North Texas community has already been seen in guiding Dallas Brass Band in its achievements and he is passionate about being able to offer the same rich and inspiring environment for the youth participants."

Four districts

It's envisaged that the Dallas Youth Brass Band will have up to four distinct ensembles, comprising two bands for middle school and two for high school students.

With additional guidance from experienced musicians and educators of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area the objectives will be to offer opportunities to refine skills, deepen musical understanding, and gain valuable performance experience through regular weekend rehearsals and masterclasses.

Dynamic environment

Danny Brock, added: "We wish to create a dynamic environment that encourages artistic growth as well as promoting the highest standard of musical achievement.

Through the formation of the Dallas Youth Brass Band, we hope to inspire a new generation of musicians and to cultivate a lifelong appreciation of brass band music making."

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.thedallasbrassband.org

