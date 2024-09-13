Cheltenham social media boost

National Final organisers will be helping bands at Cheltenham boost their social media profile on their big day.

There will be an increased social media profile at the Section 1-4 National Finals this weekend to ensure that all corners of the banding world is aware of what is going on at The Centaur in Cheltenham.

Buzzing around

Liz Rogers of Kapitol Promotions will be buzzing around over the two days linking up with bands to tell their stories of who they are and how they got to the event.

So if you see Liz make sure you tell her all about yourselves. It's a great way to reach out to your supporters across the banding world.

Make sure you use #finals2024 as well!