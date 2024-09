All 76 performances will be recorded by World of Brass for inclusion and enjoyment on the www.wobplay.com multi media platform.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We're thrilled that wobplay will be the exclusive platform where you can listen to all the performances of Sections 1-4.

It's the first and only place where these recordings will be available, so spread the word and share the excitement."

