The set works that will be played from Torquay to Perth, Stevenage to Swansea have been revealed

The early morning breaking news here at Cheltenham is that we finally get to know what the test-pieces are for the 2025 Regional Championships.

So without further ceremony they are...

Championship Section: Diversions (Derek Bourgeois)

First Section: Introduction, Elegy and Caprice (Morley Calvert)

Second Section: Friendly Takeover (Oliver Waespi)

Third Section: Arkansas (Jacob de Haan)

Fourth Section: I, Daedalus (Andrea Price)

More details to follow...