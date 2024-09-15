Report & Result: 2024 Second Section National Championship of Great Britain

St Austell takes the Second Section National title honours in Cheltenham.

Although hewn from the tough contesting coal seams of Yorkshire, Steve Sykes has enjoyed a successful association with Cornish brass bands for well over 30 years.

Since the mid-1980s he has taken Camborne, Carharrack St Day, Mount Charles and Bodmin on the contest stage. He first linked up with St Austell in 2014, and since his return to regular conducting in 2022 has once again found a warm welcome with the band nestled on the county's beautiful south coast.

Joint rejuvenation

They are currently undergoing a rejuvenation that mirrors the ambitious St Austell cultural regeneration project that has breathed new life into a small town that has boasted a brass band for well over a century. And although they dropped into the Second Section in 2023 for the first time since national restructuring in 1992, they have bounced back impressively.

With a core of experienced performers boosted by talented youngsters nurtured through their well-established youth band set-up led by Anna Minear (who did a great deal of the contest preparation) they won the West of England Area title under Adam Glynn earlier this year, followed by victory at the Bugle Contest in June.

Now they are National Champion. Hopefully it will be the first of many more successes to come for the band and their popular conductor.

Hard fought

It was certainly a hard-fought battle for the honours on Etienne Crausaz's 'Albinus Variations'.

Adjudicator Andrea Price (joined by Dr Brett Baker and Ian Porthouse) revealed in her pre-results speech that it was "tight at the top", although "a few bands stood out" with their ability to maintain a clearly defined narrative link to the essential hymnal substance of the chorale variants of the score.

Based on Bach's 'Alle Menschen mussen sterben' chorales, the foundation was added to by a magpie mix of nods of appreciation as well as a few thievish elements lifted by the Swiss composer from other sources — from Thomas Tallis to Peter Graham.

And whilst there were substantive demands on the main soloists (especially the opening horn, cornet and euph) as well as the ensemble (including a busy perc team), as Andrea stated, the best brought musical style as well as technical substance to the fore.

Buzzing St Austell

The best for them came from the West of England champion, as Steve Sykes drew a detailed, elegant account of soloist solidity and ensemble security from his Cornish band.

"You gave it your all", Andrea said in her written remarks, whilst Ian Porthouse summed it up by saying it was, "Overall a cracking performance". Brett Baker called it, "a fine performance, lots of control and good command of transitions and tempos."

The celebrations that followed the announcement were wonderfully joyful, St Austell later stating on their Facebook page that they were "still buzzing" more than 24 hours later. They have every reason to be proud of their achievement — as has Steve Sykes, who provided a timely reminder of his inherent skills as an inspirational conductor.

Close behind

Close behind came a series of high-quality performances that filled the top-six places and beyond.

Sklemersdale's impressively constructed account led by Benjamin Coulsen also showcased a band further regenerated in confidence after winning the Third Section National title here in 2022. A splendid set of soloists led the way, with just a few noticeable minor errors perhaps denying them further National glory.

A solidly portrayed account with neatly observed twists from Besses Boys and James Holt was third. Even what seemed like the sound of an errant digital metronome going off (it turned out to be the alarm on a fire door) didn't put them off as they produced a bold, robust account.

Fine lead lines

There was also a great deal of engaging playing to enjoy from the remaining top-six, with Audley providing the excellent number 1 marker that deservedly held its own to come fourth. Tom Hancock's band played with admirable ensemble solidity and fine lead lines — the pick the 'Best Soloist' award winner Jon Gibbs on solo cornet.

Fine solo playing on show too with fifth placed Diggle, with MD Sean Conway using all his musical nous to create a performance very much the sum of its controlled parts, whilst contrast came with the exuberance and filmatic sweep of Philip Fisher's take with City of Cambridge — boosted by a fantastic young perc team.

Little separating the rest of the top-10 either, with Newmains & District heading well directed, if occasionally inconsistent accounts from St Keverne, Raunds Temperance and South Yorkshire Police — the latter perhaps a tad unlucky they didn't end up in the main prizes.

Another late night finish

Few complaints you suspect from the remaining contenders — from Saint Sebastian Wokingham down to Broxburn & Livingston, each of whom brought the variant characteristics out from the score, despite more obvious technical inconsistencies.

However, with the last few bands having to wait until after 9.00pm on a Sunday night to take to the stage (a little earlier than the Saturday) to play to a supportive audience as tired and fatigued as the performers themselves, the atmosphere in the hall became increasingly deflated. It must have been exhausting for bands drawn both early and late.

Being unable to start your National title winning celebrations because the bar was being shut just as you got your hands on the trophy isn't great — although the players and supporters of St Austell Band will surely have made up for any lost time in the days that followed.

Iwan Fox

Result:

Section 2:



Test Piece: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

Adjudicators: Andrea Price, Dr Brett Baker, Ian Porthouse

1. St Austell Town (Steve Sykes)

2. Skelmersdale Prize (Benjamin Coulson)

3. Besses Boys (James Holt)

4. Audley (Tom Hancock)

5. Diggle (Sean Conway)

6. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)

7. Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie)

8. St Keverne (Karl Long)

9. Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen)

10. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)

11. Saint Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)

12. Durham Miners' Association (Stuart Gray)

13. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)

14. Emley (Tim Sidwell)

15. Tilbury (Melvin White)

16. Usk (Jamie Jones)

17. Ferryhill Town (Jonathan Fenwick)

18. Gosport Solent (Phillip Littlemore)

19. Broxburn & Livingston (Charlie Farren)

Best Soloist: Jon Gibbs (Principal Cornet) — Audley Brass