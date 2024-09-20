                 

News

Death of Shaun Elliott

The death has been announced of the respected former player and Chairperson of the Staffordshire Band.

Shaun Elliott
  The death has been announced of the respected Shaun Elliott of Staffordshire Band

Friday, 20 September 2024

        

The Staffordshire Band has announced the death of former player and Chairperson, Shaun Elliott. He passed away on Wednesday 28th August.

A dedicated player and administrator from 1976-2022, he first started playing with the then Walsall Metropolitan Band, helping them to claim the Third Section National Championship of Great Britain title in 1977.

Worked tirelessly

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Band told 4BR: "Shaun worked tirelessly for Staffordshire Band over four decades and was heavily involved in the many sponsorship deals to secure essential sponsorship support.

This saw the name change from Walsall Metropolitan to Walsall Highgate, CI Group, and ultimately to Staffordshire Building Society Band."

Friendship

They added: "Shaun was also part of the band that made its Royal Albert Hall National Championships debut in 1991 and was the Chairperson who proudly collected the trophy after they had won the First Section National Final in 2002.

Hugely respected, he enjoyed a wide network of friendships with players and conductors over the years. Everyone associated with the band thanks him for his friendship, dedication, loyalty and commitment."

Funeral

The funeral will be held on Monday 30th September at 11.30 am at Cannock Chase Crematorium , Norton Road , Heath Hayes , Cannock (WS12 3HJ).

        

