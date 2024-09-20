New trio sign up for Flixton

The North West First Section contenders welcome three new signings to the ranks.

The Flixton Band has welcomed a trio of new players to its ranks.

New players

The North West First Section ensemble welcomes Ella Renwick in the assistant principal cornet role with Elia Karim joining her on the solo cornet front row.

Ella hails from the North East and after completing her studies at Leeds University has recently settled in Manchester with her work. Elia attends the Junior RNCM and has previously played with Flixton Community Band.

Joining the duo is Dan Vincent on solo euphonium. Dan joins having previously played with the City of Bradford Band.

Delighted

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We're delighted that these talented players have joined us and they've already begun to make a real difference. We look forward to a long and happy association with them."

Flixton is also looking forward to the forthcoming fun packed 'Oompah' season, followed by their appearance at the Wychavon Contest on the 2nd November.